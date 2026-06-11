Expanded VAR powers, tougher sanctions, new anti-time-wasting measures to headline, one of most extensive rule overhauls in World Cup history

FACTBOX – FIFA World Cup 2026 to debut sweeping rule changes Expanded VAR powers, tougher sanctions, new anti-time-wasting measures to headline, one of most extensive rule overhauls in World Cup history

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will introduce a series of significant rule changes aimed at reducing time-wasting, improving player conduct, increasing match tempo, and expanding the powers of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The tournament, which is being hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be the first major international competition to implement the amendments approved by football’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

The measures form part of a package of 11 tournament-specific amendments approved for the World Cup, representing one of the most extensive sets of law changes ever introduced for a major international football competition.

Speeding up the game

Among the most notable changes are new measures designed to speed up restarts and discourage deliberate delays.

Referees will be able to initiate a visible five-second countdown if they believe a goal kick or throw-in is being intentionally delayed. Should a team fail to restart play before the countdown expires, a goal kick may be converted into a corner kick for the opposition, while a delayed throw-in may be awarded to the opposing side.

Substitutions will also be subject to stricter timing rules. Players leaving the field after being substituted must do so within 10 seconds. If they fail to comply, the incoming substitute will be prevented from entering the pitch until the next stoppage after at least one minute of play has elapsed, potentially forcing teams to play temporarily with 10 men.

New regulations will also affect injured players.

Any player who receives an on-field medical assessment or whose injury causes a stoppage must remain off the field for one minute after play resumes. Exceptions apply in cases involving goalkeepers, serious head injuries, collisions between teammates, and situations involving penalty kicks.

Keeping players in check

FIFA has also introduced measures aimed at improving player conduct and protecting match officials.

Referees will have the authority to issue a red card to players who cover their mouths during confrontational exchanges with opponents, a move intended to discourage abusive or discriminatory language that cannot be detected by officials.

Players who leave the field in protest of a referee’s decision may also face dismissal, while team officials who encourage or incite such actions can likewise be sent off.

VAR gets a bigger role

The video assistant referee (VAR) will have a broader remit during the tournament, with officials permitted to intervene in several new situations.

Video review will now be allowed in cases where a player receives a red card as a result of a clearly incorrect second yellow card. VAR may also intervene in incidents of mistaken identity when the wrong player is cautioned or dismissed.

In addition, officials will be able to review clearly incorrect corner-kick decisions if the check can be completed immediately without delaying the restart.

VAR may also review attacking-team offenses that occur before the ball is in play at corners or free kicks when they directly influence a goal, penalty decision, or disciplinary sanction.

Football's most crowded World Cup

The rule changes will be introduced alongside the largest World Cup in history.

The 2026 edition will feature 48 teams, up from 32, and will include a new Round of 32 following the group stage. The competition will run from June 11 to July 19 across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Under the new format, the 48 participating nations will be divided into 12 groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed sides, will advance to the knockout stage.