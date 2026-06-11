Fujimori edges ahead of rival Roberto Sanchez by only few hundred votes as tensions rise during prolonged count

Peru presidential runoff too close to call as Fujimori moves ahead with 98% of ballots counted Fujimori edges ahead of rival Roberto Sanchez by only few hundred votes as tensions rise during prolonged count

Keiko Fujimori has taken a razor-thin lead over Roberto Sanchez in Peru's presidential runoff election, with more than 98% of ballots counted, according to official results released Thursday.

Figures from Peru's National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) showed Fujimori, the candidate of the conservative Popular Force party, receiving 50.002% of the vote, compared with 49.998% for Sanchez of the leftist Together for Peru alliance -- a margin of only a few hundred votes.

Sanchez had maintained a slight lead for several days following Sunday's runoff vote. However, as overseas ballots and reviewed votes from the capital Lima continued to be counted, Fujimori moved ahead.

Fujimori currently leads among overseas voters by 63% to 36%.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Fujimori called for calm while awaiting the final outcome.

“Whoever the winner is, we are in good spirits and ready to talk. Our political parties must dialogue,” she said.

“We'll wait for the results, and I hope to be able to converse with Mr. Roberto Sanchez.”

The prolonged vote count has heightened tensions in Lima and other parts of the country.

In Puno, a southern Andean stronghold for Sanchez, members of the Aymara Indigenous community called for protests if Fujimori is declared the winner.

In Lima, a small group of Sanchez supporters set up tents and demonstrated near the National Jury of Elections.

Sanchez said Wednesday that the results must be respected “regardless of personal preferences.”

“There's still a long way to go, and we're hopeful,” he told reporters.