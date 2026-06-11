'Canada is ready for the beautiful game,' says Mark Carney as tournament opens

Canada kicks off 2026 FIFA World Cup with over $750M sport investment 'Canada is ready for the beautiful game,' says Mark Carney as tournament opens

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney marked the opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, highlighting a record government investment in sport as the largest World Cup in the competition's history gets underway across North America.

The tournament, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, runs from June 11 to July 19 and brings together 48 countries for 104 games across 16 cities. Canada will host 13 matches in Toronto and Vancouver.

"For the first time, FIFA Men's World Cup matches will be played in Canada. With matches in Vancouver and Toronto, sports bars, hotels, and living rooms will be packed with fans from across Canada and around the world," Carney said in a statement.

He noted that Canada's government has made the largest investment in sport in Canadian history, committing over $750 million to support athletes at every level. The funding backs the Canada Soccer National Training Centre and includes 330 soccer projects announced last month, ranging from live match viewings to soccer-themed cultural programs.

Carney stated the tournament marks 40 years since Canada first appeared at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, adding: "Soccer has flourished across our country, in schools, alleyways, and coaching academies."

"The FIFA World Cup is projected to create and support nearly 25,000 jobs and add $2 billion to Canada's economy," he said, adding: "Canada is ready for the beautiful game."