Antonio Guterres 'deeply concerned by continuing escalation in the Middle East, including the strikes by the United States on Iran and the strikes by Iran on neighboring countries in the Gulf and beyond,' says spokesperson

UN chief urges US, Iran to intensify efforts for 'peaceful, comprehensive' agreement Antonio Guterres 'deeply concerned by continuing escalation in the Middle East, including the strikes by the United States on Iran and the strikes by Iran on neighboring countries in the Gulf and beyond,' says spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern Thursday about the escalation in the Middle East.

"The secretary general is deeply concerned by the continuing escalation in the Middle East, including the strikes by the United States on Iran and the strikes by Iran on neighboring countries in the Gulf and beyond that are not parties to the conflict and a significant increase in hostile rhetoric," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Dujarric urged all parties to return to full implementation of the ceasefire, warning that deterioration "could trigger a full resumption of the conflict, with unpredictable consequences for the region and the world, especially the most vulnerable countries."

The statement underscored that navigational rights and freedoms in accordance with international law must be respected and urged all parties to uphold their obligations under international law, including taking all feasible precautions to protect civilians.

Guterres encouraged Washington and Tehran to "redouble their efforts towards a peaceful, comprehensive and durable agreement that advances regional and international peace and security."

"The only way forward is through genuine dialogue and negotiations," said the statement.