CCTV captures firebomb attack on imam’s family home in England

CCTV footage has been released showing a masked man carrying out a suspected firebomb attack on the home of a mosque prayer leader, or imam, in Bolton.

Greater Manchester Police said it was alerted to reports of a “targeted” arson attack at a property on Eastgrove Avenue, Sharples, on Wednesday evening.

The house is owned by imam Hassan Patel, who lives there with his wife, four children, and nephew.

A force spokesperson confirmed all seven occupants escaped uninjured.

Footage shared by Patel appears to show a masked man dressed in dark clothing approaching the property, pouring liquid onto a cloth, and setting it alight. The suspect then smashes a window and sprays further liquid towards the house, after which flames intensify.

Police confirmed an investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made. Officers believe that the incident was a targeted attack and said there is no risk to the wider public.

“Incidents like this are not acceptable in our community and no one should be made to feel threatened or intimidated. Thankfully, no one was injured, however, the consequences of this suspected arson attack could have been very different," Detective Chief Inspector Mike Sharples said in a statement on Thursday.

“We understand this incident may cause concern within the community; we are working to find those responsible and bring them to justice. We believe this was a targeted attack, and there is no risk to the wider public. Officers will be providing reassurance with visits in the community throughout the day," he added.

On Wednesday, a 30-year-old man originally from Sudan appeared in court charged with attempted murder over the attack, which caused significant injuries to the 44-year-old victim, Stephen Ogilvie, including the loss of his left eye.

In the aftermath of the incident, several far-right protests descended into violence, with homes and vehicles set alight and public transport disrupted in Northern Ireland.

Residents were forced to flee their homes as disorder spread through a number of areas. In East Belfast, a Glider bus was set on fire, prompting the suspension of all bus and train services.