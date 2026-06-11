Defendant sentenced to 5 years in prison after court finds he circumvented EU restrictions on military-related goods

Belgian court sentences businessman linked to alleged Russian spy network in export case Defendant sentenced to 5 years in prison after court finds he circumvented EU restrictions on military-related goods

A Brussels court has sentenced a businessman suspected of ties to Russian military intelligence to five years in prison for illegally exporting military-related goods to Russia in violation of European Union sanctions, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported on Thursday.

Victor L., a Russian-born businessman based in Brussels, was found guilty of leading a criminal organization and circumventing EU restrictions on defense-related exports, according to the ruling.

The court sentenced him to five years in prison, with four years to be served effectively.

Belgian federal prosecutors said the exports included pressure-sensitive explosion control detectors, measuring equipment and yttrium oxide, with Russia serving as the ultimate destination despite efforts to conceal the shipments.

According to prosecutors, the investigation confirmed earlier reporting by investigative outlet The Insider, which alleged that Victor L. was linked to Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU.

His lawyer, Stanislas Eskenazi, rejected the allegation, describing his client as a businessman engaged in what he maintains was legal trade.

The court did not rule on whether Victor L. was a GRU officer, focusing instead on sanctions violations and export control offenses.

Prosecutors said Victor L. and a Brussels-based associate falsified customs documents to disguise the nature and destination of the exported products.

In its ruling, the court described the offenses as political crimes, stating that the export of dual-use goods and trade in restricted materials with Russia posed a threat to public safety.

Eskenazi said the defense is reviewing the verdict and considering an appeal, arguing that the sentence was disproportionate.