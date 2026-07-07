Red Devils advance to quarterfinals after 4-goal display in Seattle amid controversy over US striker's reinstatement despite red card

Belgium rout US 4-1 to end co-hosts’ World Cup run Red Devils advance to quarterfinals after 4-goal display in Seattle amid controversy over US striker's reinstatement despite red card

Belgium ended the US’ World Cup run Monday with a 4-1 win in Seattle, advancing to the quarterfinals and denying the co-hosts their first last-eight appearance since 2002.

The Round of 16 match came a day after US striker Folarin Balogun was cleared to play despite receiving a red card in the previous round, a FIFA decision that followed President Donald Trump’s call to FIFA President Gianni Infantino seeking a review of the suspension.

Belgium had criticized the ruling, and some Belgian supporters waved red cards before kickoff. US fans gave Balogun one of the loudest receptions during the introductions, but the striker was unable to make a decisive impact.

Belgium struck first through Charles De Ketelaere before the US responded in the first half. Balogun drew the foul that led to Malik Tillman’s free-kick goal, bringing the Americans level at 1-1.

The momentum lasted only two minutes. De Ketelaere headed in his second goal of the match to restore Belgium’s lead and leave US head coach Mauricio Pochettino visibly frustrated on the sideline.

Belgium extended the advantage in the 57th minute after US goalkeeper Matt Freese misplayed the ball outside the penalty area, allowing Hans Vanaken to score into an open net.

Romelu Lukaku added Belgium’s fourth in stoppage time after another defensive breakdown, sealing a heavy defeat for the US.

The result ended a turbulent 24 hours overshadowed by the controversy over Balogun’s reinstatement. FIFA rejected Belgium’s appeal Monday morning and later defended the decision, saying Balogun and US Soccer had been fined $40,000.

Belgium will move on to the quarterfinals, while the US exits after failing to build on its round-of-32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

