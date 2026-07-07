Stoppage-time winner puts Spain into quarterfinals against US or Belgium in Los Angeles

Merino sends Spain past Portugal, ends Ronaldo’s World Cup career Stoppage-time winner puts Spain into quarterfinals against US or Belgium in Los Angeles

Mikel Merino scored in stoppage time to send Spain into the World Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Portugal on Monday, ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s final appearance at the tournament.

Merino broke the deadlock in the 90th minute after a tense, physical match, running onto Ferran Torres’ through ball before calmly finishing past goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Portugal struggled to create clear chances despite the presence of Ronaldo, who was seeking to extend his record as the only player to score in six World Cups. The 41-year-old forward cut a frustrated figure throughout the match and stood motionless after the final whistle before walking down the tunnel.

Spain had more control in midfield, with Rodri growing into the game and helping his side dictate possession. Portugal’s Nuno Mendes had one of his team’s best chances before halftime when his deflected shot struck the bar.

Mendes also helped contain Lamine Yamal for much of the match, but the Spanish winger became more influential after the Portuguese defender was forced off following a challenge to block his shot.

Spain lacked the cutting edge that defined its Euro 2024 run but found a late breakthrough when Merino timed his run through the center and finished decisively.

Spain will face the US or Belgium in Los Angeles on Friday for a place in the semifinals.