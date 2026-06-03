Germany, aiming to win its 5th World Cup title, will compete against Ivory Coast, Curacao, and Ecuador in group stage

2026 FIFA World Cup Group E Germany, aiming to win its 5th World Cup title, will compete against Ivory Coast, Curacao, and Ecuador in group stage

Germany will begin their quest for a fifth FIFA World Cup title in Group E of the 2026 tournament, where they will face Curacao, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador.

The four-time world champions will be appearing at the World Cup for the 21st time and are considered the favorites to advance from the group. Germany won the tournament in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014.

The Germans will open their campaign against Curacao on June 14 in Houston before taking on the Ivory Coast in Toronto on June 20. They will conclude the group stage against Ecuador in New York/New Jersey on June 25.

Curacao, meanwhile, will make its first-ever appearance at the World Cup finals. The Caribbean nation will face Germany in its opening match before meeting Ecuador on June 21 and the Ivory Coast on June 25.

Ivory Coast will compete at the World Cup for the fourth time. The African side has never advanced beyond the group stage and will be looking to reach the knockout rounds for the first time. It opens its campaign against Ecuador on June 15 in Philadelphia.

Ecuador, making its fifth World Cup appearance, enters the tournament with hopes of matching or surpassing its best-ever finish, a round-of-16 appearance in 2006.

Group E fixtures begin on June 14 and conclude on June 25, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.