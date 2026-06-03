Argentina have won 6 of their 7 World Cup penalty shootouts, while Germany and Croatia remain unbeaten with 4 wins each

World Cup penalty shootouts favor Argentina, Germany, Croatia Argentina have won 6 of their 7 World Cup penalty shootouts, while Germany and Croatia remain unbeaten with 4 wins each

Argentina has participated in more FIFA World Cup penalty shootouts than any other nation, winning six of its seven matches decided from the spot.

The South American side recorded its first World Cup shootout victory at Italy 1990, beating Yugoslavia 3-2 in the quarterfinals after a 0-0 draw.

Argentina then defeated host nation Italy 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the semifinals.

At France 1998, Argentina overcame England 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the round of 16. The team later beat the Netherlands 4-2 in a shootout following a scoreless semifinal draw at Brazil 2014.

Argentina added two more shootout victories during its World Cup-winning campaign at Qatar 2022, defeating the Netherlands 4-3 in the quarterfinals after a 2-2 draw and overcoming France 4-2 on penalties in the final following a 3-3 draw.

The country's only World Cup shootout defeat came against host Germany in the quarterfinals of the 2006 tournament, losing 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Germany and Croatia hold the best record in World Cup penalty shootouts, winning all four of their appearances.

Germany defeated France in the 1982 semifinals, Mexico in the 1986 quarterfinals, England in the 1990 semifinals and Argentina in the 2006 quarterfinals.

Croatia won four consecutive World Cup shootouts across the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, defeating Denmark and host nation Russia in 2018, followed by victories over Japan and Brazil in 2022.

Brazil has won three of its five World Cup penalty shootouts, while France has won two and lost three.

Spain has won one of five shootouts, while England, Italy and the Netherlands have each won one of four.

A total of 35 World Cup matches have been decided by penalty shootouts.

Five matches at Qatar 2022 were settled from the spot, with Argentina winning two of them on its way to lifting the trophy.

Ten countries have never won a World Cup penalty shootout: Yugoslavia, Ghana, Switzerland, Chile, Greece, Colombia, Denmark, Japan, Romania and Mexico.



*Writing by Merve Berker

