Road to Global 2026, the only Turkish tech conference in Europe, will be held in Vienna on May 20-21.

The event, whose global communications partner is Anadolu, will bring together participants from over 50 countries.

It will be held at Julius Raab Saal, the headquarters of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Global leaders will deliver keynote speeches, sharing their journeys and business acumen.

This year’s event marks the strategic partnership between Road to Global and Germany-based Tech Summit.

The partnership aims to combine tech infrastructure with commercial expansion, offering participants a broader geographic reach and a more comprehensive perspective.

In its inaugural edition in 2025, Road to Global facilitated investment deals worth $20 million. Turkish firms entered into collaborations with the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) and launched new projects with EU grants.

Road to Global 2026 will welcome 1,500 participants and 50 global speakers, with the event expected to generate more than $50 million in bilateral deals.

The conference will bring together institutions from New York to Singapore and from London to Istanbul to discuss growth strategies.

Mastercard, 3VC, Estonia e-Residency, Zicer Zagreb Innovation Center, and Invest Austria will be at the event alongside global Turkish firms, including Westure Ventures, Werer Energy, Mazed AI, Nexrone Global, and Tecmony.

The Road to Global Investor Breakfast will bring together investors, institutions, and entrepreneurs, while business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking and specialized workshops will offer opportunities to actively build partnerships.

The two-day event, launched by Nexrone Global, is an initiative to help local startups and firms enter global markets.

Nexrone offers various support services to firms seeking to expand to American, Asian, and European markets, while boasting offices in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, and Türkiye.

Ersoy Soyer, the event’s founder, said in a recent statement that the key driver in the event’s growth since last year was each firm’s desire to establish global presence and mitigate potential risks.

“The opportunity for Turkish firms to collaborate with major players in global markets is the event’s most significant potential strength,” he said, adding that the event acts as a platform to see and evaluate international opportunities in a world that’s undergoing a massive transformation, where seizing larger collaborations are valuable for every country.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim​​​​​​​

