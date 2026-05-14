Rocket takes off from Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China

China launches Zhuque-2E Y5 rocket into space Rocket takes off from Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China

China on Thursday successfully launched a Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket into space, according to state-run media.

The rocket took off at 11.00 am (0300GMT) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Xinhua News reported.

The second stage of the vehicle successfully entered its preset orbit, confirming the completion of the flight mission.

The launch was carried out from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone, a key facility supporting China’s growing private and commercial spaceflight sector.