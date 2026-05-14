Pakistan information minister says objective of such campaign is to create deliberate confusion, misinformation by quoting unnamed sources, officials

Pakistan warns against 'coordinated, malicious' information campaign amid US-Iran media efforts Pakistan information minister says objective of such campaign is to create deliberate confusion, misinformation by quoting unnamed sources, officials

Pakistan on Thursday warned of a “coordinated and malicious” information campaign being run against the country, saying the effort aims to undermine Islamabad’s role in promoting regional peace amid US-Iran mediation efforts.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a statement on the US social media platform X, that a “coordinated negative information campaign” had been observed over the past few days, allegedly initiated from outside Pakistan.

“For the past few days, a coordinated negative information campaign is being observed, initiated from outside Pakistan, with malicious intent. The objective is to create deliberate confusion and misinformation by quoting unnamed sources and officials,” he said.

He added that the campaign appeared aimed at discrediting Pakistan’s role in supporting sustainable peace in the region, describing it as reflective of “frustration of those who are weary of peace.”

Tarar said facts verified by credible domestic media outlets and multiple fact-checking forums had already rejected the claims being circulated online.

“We understand quite clearly that behind such stories are certain elements, mainly detractors of peace, who are unable to come to terms with Pakistan’s role for peace in the region as well as Pakistan’s continued and successful fight against foreign-sponsored and abetted terrorism,” he said.

He further stated that efforts to eliminate terrorism, resolve disputes and promote peace “do not suit those behind this malicious campaign.”

The minister said Pakistan and its media would continue to expose what he called “nefarious designs” behind the coordinated campaign, adding that the role of Pakistani media and digital influencers in countering misinformation was “commendable.”

Tarar did not mention the name of any media outlet or country. However, earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi rejected a report by US media outlet CBS News regarding the alleged presence of Iranian aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase, describing it as “misleading, speculative and disconnected from the factual context.”

“The aircraft in question arrived during the ceasefire period to support diplomatic engagements linked to the Islamabad talks, including the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams and administrative staff, and bear no connection to any military contingency or preservation arrangement,” he said.

Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran on April 8, followed by critical talks in Islamabad attended by senior delegations from both countries on April 11 and 12.

However, neither side was able to reach an agreement to bring the war to an end.

Since then, the two warring sides have been exchanging proposals and counter-proposals to reach a middle ground to resume a second round of direct talks to end the conflict that has already disrupted global energy supplies and daily life across the region.

