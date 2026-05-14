Putin says Russia intends to create technological alliances with other countries Russian president says Moscow plans to expand technology partnerships despite sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow intends to create and expand mutually beneficial technological alliances with other countries despite Western sanctions and external pressure.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary congress of the Union of Machine Builders of Russia in Moscow, Putin said combining the intellectual and resource potential of different countries on the basis of mutual respect for interests “will open additional opportunities.”

“We intend to create and expand mutually beneficial alliances with other states and support initiatives by foreign partners that use Russian machinery, equipment, and technological platforms,” he said.

Putin said Russia’s machine-building industry managed to strengthen its position in both domestic and foreign markets despite sanctions and the rupture of ties with some foreign counterparties.

According to Putin, Russia’s manufacturing output in 2025 increased by 25 percent compared with the pre-sanctions level of 2021, while overall industrial production rose by 12 percent over the same period.

“And speaking more broadly, industrial production in Russia in 2025 was 12 percent higher than in 2021,” he said.

“I want to say that despite all the difficulties of recent years, Russian machine builders have been operating under challenging conditions, including the rupture of ties with some foreign counterparties and external pressure from unfriendly countries," he said.

He added: "Nevertheless, under these circumstances, Russian companies, their managers, and employees have demonstrated flexibility and the ability to apply unconventional approaches.”

Putin said the challenges facing Russia highlighted the importance of independently producing critical products and maintaining domestic technological infrastructure.

“Once again, I want to emphasize that while strengthening our technological sovereignty, we are not going to isolate ourselves. On the contrary, we intend to create and expand mutually beneficial alliances with other countries,” he said.

He also called for studying both domestic and foreign technological experience to help introduce the best innovations into the Russian industry.

