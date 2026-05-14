Russian airline Aeroflot to resume UAE flights from June 1 Flights were suspended after US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Russia’s largest airline Aeroflot said Thursday that it will resume regular daily flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from June 1.

The airline said the number of flights to the UAE will be increased to twice per day starting July 1.

Russia’s airlines had suspended flights to the country after the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. Earlier, Aeroflot said the capacity originally planned for the Russia-UAE route had been temporarily redirected to Thailand, China, and Vietnam.⁠

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul