Zelenskyy calls on Putin to hold meeting to end conflict in Ukraine Ukrainian president urges Russia to engage in direct talks on neutral location

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in direct talks to end the war, arguing continued fighting is affecting Russia's resources and its international standing.

In an open letter published on the presidency's official website, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had withstood more than four years of full-scale war despite Moscow's expectations that the country would quickly collapse.

"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us -- and you. I am proposing a meeting," he said.

The Ukrainian president said Kyiv had secured international military and financial support while Russia faced sanctions and economic pressure.

Zelenskyy argued that Russian society was experiencing growing discomfort with the consequences of the conflict, citing drone attacks, fuel shortages, rising prices, and continued military mobilization.

"We brought the war onto your territory, and you would not have been able to cope with it without North Korea’s help. You are the first ruler of Russia to turn to Pyongyang for assistance," he said.

"And today you are fully dependent on China – also for the first time in Russia’s history."

The Ukrainian leader said Kyiv did not seek a permanent war and proposed to organize a direct presidential meeting at a neutral venue, suggesting countries such as Switzerland, Türkiye, or Arab states as potential hosts.

He said Europe and the US should participate in a broader process aimed at establishing security guarantees and a new regional security architecture.

"It is leaders who resolve the key issues," Zelensky said. "I propose to set a clear date for such a meeting."

Zelensky said Ukraine was prepared to implement a full ceasefire for the duration of negotiations, conduct an all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war, and take steps to return civilians and children displaced during the conflict.

He said if Putin chose not to pursue a settlement, Ukraine would continue fighting with the support of its partners.

"Ukraine has preserved its independence. And it will preserve it," Zelensky said, adding that diplomacy should begin from the current frontline realities.

The address concluded with a renewed call for an end to the war and a tribute to those killed in the conflict.

Kremlin's response to letter

Speaking at a press briefing in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had seen Zelenskyy's open letter, while Putin has yet to review it.

"Yes, we saw it. He published it during the president's event. The president has not yet had the opportunity to familiarize himself with it," he said.

Commenting on Zelensky's proposal for direct talks, Peskov said the Ukrainian leader could travel to Moscow if he wished to meet Putin.

"President Putin said that if Zelenskyy wants to talk, he can come to Moscow and do so," Peskov said.

He also commented on US-Russia relations after American Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke about the possibility of new sanctions against Moscow.

Asked if bilateral relations could "roll back" following Rubio's remarks, Peskov said the ties were already at a low point. "There is nowhere much left to roll back."

The Kremlin spokesman said Moscow had never idealized Washington's role in efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine and remained focused primarily on Russia's national interests.

Peskov added that recent US statements on sanctions and support for Kyiv had not changed Washington's status in the settlement process, noting that American weapons continued to be supplied to Ukraine.