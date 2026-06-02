CEO says autonomous AI systems will become standard across devices from PCs to robots

Nvidia's Huang says autonomous AI systems mark 'new beginning' for computing CEO says autonomous AI systems will become standard across devices from PCs to robots

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Tuesday that AI agents capable of reasoning and carrying out tasks autonomously will transform everything from personal computers to robots, marking what he described as a new era in computing.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Huang said so-called agentic AI systems can operate independently, using memory, tools and contextual understanding to complete tasks rather than simply responding to commands like traditional software.

"This is really a new beginning, a new line of computers," Huang said, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency. "It's an assistant, not a tool."

Huang said AI agents would become a standard feature across a wide range of devices, including personal computers, self-driving vehicles, telecommunications equipment and robots.

"Every edge device will become autonomous. Every edge device will have agentic systems," he said.

His comments came a day after Nvidia unveiled a new “superchip” designed to bring advanced AI capabilities to laptops and desktop computers, allowing them to run AI applications locally instead of relying on cloud-based systems.

Huang also weighed in on the growing debate over compensation in the technology sector, commenting on reports that Samsung would provide bonuses of up to $400,000 to some chip engineers.

"I think people should be paid as much as possible," he said. "Ask my employees -- literally, I do that."

Huang is expected to visit Seoul on Thursday and meet executives from major South Korean conglomerates on Friday. ​​​​​​​

