Top diplomats of China, UK discuss Hormuz, Ukraine, Ebola outbreak China, UK 'bear significant responsibility for future of world,' Wang tells Cooper in Beijing

Chinese and British foreign ministers met Tuesday in Beijing to discuss the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the war in Ukraine, the Ebola outbreak in Africa and bilateral ties.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper held talks during the 11th China-UK Strategic Dialogue.

"China is the second largest economy and, like the UK, is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. We must engage for the UK's security and prosperity in line with British values," Cooper wrote on X after the meeting.

She said the two sides discussed reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which remains blocked amid the US-Iran war, the conflict in Ukraine and the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, where the disease has killed at least 18 people in recent weeks.

Cooper is on a three-day visit to China and is scheduled to visit the southern technology hub of Shenzhen on Wednesday.

According to a Chinese Foreign Ministry readout, Wang said the current international situation is "complex and turbulent," with the world experiencing its most profound changes since the end of the Cold War.

"As permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and the UK bear significant responsibility for the future of the world," Wang told Cooper.

"We should take the lead in following the right path and upholding justice, safeguarding the achievements of the victory in World War II, adhering to the UN Charter, upholding genuine multilateralism, and jointly promoting the building of a more just and equitable global governance system."

On bilateral ties, Wang said China hopes Britain will provide Chinese companies with a "fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment" and create favorable conditions for deeper cooperation.

The UK was the first major Western country to recognize China in 1950, and the two sides elevated relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in May 2004.

Bilateral trade totaled $98.36 billion in 2024, while the two countries maintain several high-level dialogue mechanisms, including the Annual Prime Minister's Meeting, Economic and Financial Dialogue, Strategic Dialogue and High-Level People-to-People Dialogue.