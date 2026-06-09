Astronauts to conduct 2-week orbital mission in 2027 to prepare for first crewed landing at lunar South Pole

NASA names Artemis III crew for final moon landing test Astronauts to conduct 2-week orbital mission in 2027 to prepare for first crewed landing at lunar South Pole

NASA officially named the four-person crew for the Artemis III mission on Tuesday, marking the final orbital test phase before humans return to the lunar surface.

“This mission will be one of the most complex that NASA has undertaken,” said Norm Knight, NASA flight operations director. He emphasized that the agency relies on the crew’s dedication to fulfill its critical role, which involves a series of challenging tests in Earth orbit planned for 2027.

Jeremy Parsons, NASA’s Artemis program manager, clarified that the mission should last two weeks. He noted that Artemis III serves as the final rehearsal; if successful, NASA intends to land a crew at the lunar South Pole during an Artemis IV mission in 2028.

- International crew

Commander Randy Bresnik, a retired Marine Corps colonel and test pilot with more than 7,000 flight hours, will lead the team. Bresnik, who previously commanded the International Space Station, remarked that the program will eventually make humans “the first to land on another celestial body” in more than five decades.

The team includes Mission Specialist Frank Rubio, a US Army physician and helicopter pilot who holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by an American. Also, Mission Specialist Andre Douglas, a Coast Guard reserve commander making his debut flight, and pilot Luca Parmitano. The Italian Air Force colonel representing the European Space Agency (ESA) described the collaboration as "building bridges" to elevate human potential.

Astronaut Bob Hines will serve as the mission's backup.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said astronauts will execute high-stakes maneuvers, including docking the Orion spacecraft with landers developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin. He described the growing variety of international and commercial vessels as the "beginning of Earth's first Star Fleet."

The crew will help develop operational procedures for future lunar residents as the agency aims to establish a permanent base for scientific and economic research.