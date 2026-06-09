‘I'm proud that you represent the best of America. You are our future,’ Melania Trump tells contest winners

US first lady welcomes Presidential AI Challenge winners to White House ‘I'm proud that you represent the best of America. You are our future,’ Melania Trump tells contest winners

US first lady Melania Trump welcomed winners of the Presidential AI Challenge to the White House on Tuesday, praising them as a "very impressive group of innovators."

"I'm proud that you represent the best of America. You are our future," she said during a White House ceremony. "You saw AI's potential and created ideas that will shape America's future in many areas, including health care, nutrition, public safety, and beyond."

Promoting artificial intelligence development has been a key priority of the Trump administration, with the Presidential AI Challenge designed to encourage greater interest in the technology among students and educators.

"The Presidential AI Challenge will foster interest and expertise in AI technology in America's youth. Early training in the responsible use of AI tools will demystify this technology and prepare America’s students to be confident participants in the AI-assisted workforce, propelling our Nation to new heights of scientific innovation and economic achievement," the White House said in a statement.

Winning teams received $10,000 and a presidential award certificate.