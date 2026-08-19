Unitree shares traded at $125.30 on tech-heavy Star Market index of Shanghai Stock Exchange

Chinese robot maker Unitree's shares jump 460% on 1st trading day Unitree shares traded at $125.30 on tech-heavy Star Market index of Shanghai Stock Exchange

Shares of Chinese robot manufacturer Unitree gain 460% over their initial public offering price on their first trading day on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Unitree shares traded at 845 yuan ($125.30) on the tech-heavy Star Market index of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, surging 460% above the initial public offering price of 150.80 yuan ($22.30).

The stock value reached up to 1,100 yuan ($163.10) during the day session before retreating slightly, but it ended the day with significant gains.

The market value of the company, which offered 40.45 million shares to the public, reached approximately $50 billion.

The company stated it would spend the proceeds from the initial public offering on research and development activities in smart robot models and hardware, as well as on developing new products and manufacturing infrastructure.

Founded in 2016 in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, Unitree produces four-legged and humanoid robots, along with their core components such as motors, inductors, sensors, and control mechanisms.

The company, China's leading robot manufacturer, secured a 32% global market share by producing over 5,500 humanoid robots in 2025.

The company's revenues reached 1.15 billion yuan ($170 million) in the first half of 2026, increasing by 48.5% on an annual basis.

