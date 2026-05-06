Global Design Forum Istanbul to bring international designers together in May Four-day event will feature talks, installations and citywide programs

Global Design Forum Istanbul will be held May 13-16, bringing together international designers, artists and cultural figures through talks, installations, citywide research projects and interactive programs.

The Istanbul edition is a special version of the Global Design Forum, a thought leadership platform hosted for more than 15 years at Victoria and Albert Museum as part of the London Design Festival.

Organized in collaboration with People Places Ideas, founded by artist and designer Melek Zeynep Bulut, the forum aims to expand dialogue around design, culture and urban production.

The four-day program will begin May 13 with public installations by universities and design studios, along with the launch of Istanbullar, a platform mapping 40 production sites across the city.

Talks scheduled for May 14-15 at Topkapi Palace will focus on contemporary design practices and environmental impact.

Installations including Waugh Thistleton Architects’ wooden pavilion “A Pavilion the Moment” and NUN Architecture’s forum space at Aya Irini will also be open to visitors.

The program will extend to venues including Barin Han, Zeyrek Cinili Hamam and Zeytinburnu Mosaic Museum.

The forum will conclude May 16 with the announcement of an international garden competition in Yedikule.

