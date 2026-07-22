Zelenskyy speaks with US envoys after meeting NATO ambassador on Patriot missile production, drone deal

Ukrainian president discusses peace efforts with Trump representatives Zelenskyy speaks with US envoys after meeting NATO ambassador on Patriot missile production, drone deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday he had spoken with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner about intensifying diplomatic efforts to end the war.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the conversation focused on ways to "activate diplomacy and bring peace closer," without specifying whether it took place by phone or in person.

"I just spoke with President Trump's Representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. A good and important conversation about how to step up diplomacy and bring peace closer," he said.

Zelenskyy said the sides agreed to remain in close contact and continue working on the issues discussed but provided no further details.

He also thanked Witkoff and Kushner for their personal efforts to achieve peace and expressed gratitude to Trump and the American people for their continued support for Ukraine.

Earlier Wednesday, Zelenskyy met US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker in Kyiv to discuss licenses to produce missiles for Patriot air defense systems and a proposed bilateral drone production agreement.