Top US, Russian diplomats meet on sidelines of ASEAN foreign ministers' talks Senior US, Russian officials join Marco Rubio, Sergey Lavrov for talks during Manila gathering

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Thursday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ meeting in Manila, the Philippines.

Rubio and Lavrov appeared before the media ahead of the talks. Rubio was joined by US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, State Department Counselor Dan Holler and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.

Lavrov was accompanied by Russian Ambassador to ASEAN Evgeny Zagaynov, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Russian Foreign Ministry Foreign Policy Planning Department Director Alexey Drobinin.

Reporters were heard asking Rubio whether he would raise allegations that Russia helped Iran target US troops in the Middle East, and Lavrov about when Moscow would stop attacking Ukraine. Neither official responded before a staff member escorted reporters from the room.