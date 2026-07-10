Turkish president hosts Lebanese premier in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Istanbul for a working dinner on Friday.

Erdogan first welcomed Salam with an official ceremony at the Vahdettin Mansion.

Following the welcoming ceremony, Erdogan and Salam chatted by a window at the pavilion as the Turkish president pointed out several of Istanbul's historic landmarks.

The two leaders then held a bilateral meeting during which they discussed bilateral ties and regional issues.

"Türkiye values its relations with its brotherly country Lebanon," Erdogan said, adding that he believes “intensifying diplomatic contacts in this context would be beneficial.”

Ankara continues its diplomatic efforts to ensure Lebanon's security, he said."We will continue to provide every possible support, including humanitarian assistance, to help establish security, peace, and stability in Lebanon," he added, as quoted by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

The Turkish president emphasized that it would be "beneficial" for the region for Lebanon and Syria to develop “good-neighborly relations.”

"We are making every effort to further develop bilateral relations between Türkiye and Lebanon," Erdogan added

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also took part in the meeting.