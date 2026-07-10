Turkish vice president, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus president discuss economic projects

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhurman on Friday discussed economic projects.

Visiting the TRNC capital Lefkosa, Yilmaz was accompanied in the talks by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Türkiye's Ambassador to the TRNC Ali Murat Basceri.

The Turkish vice president said reciprocal visits are one of the most concrete indicators of the shared history and common future between Türkiye and the TRNC. He added that both sides maintain close consultation and coordination on strategic issues, international platforms, shared causes, and national matters, and will continue to work in the same direction.

He said Türkiye will continue supporting projects aimed at improving the welfare of Turkish Cypriots, strengthening production capacity, and providing young people with a more prosperous future.

Yilmaz said the rights, freedom, and security of Turkish Cypriots are not merely a foreign policy issue for Türkiye but an integral part of its national cause.

He added that Türkiye, as a guarantor state, will continue to stand by Turkish Cypriots, defend their cause on all platforms, and work for a fair, lasting, and sustainable solution based on sovereign equality.

Yilmaz also spoke at the signing ceremony for an agreement between Türkiye and the TRNC to develop a 101-kilometer (63-mile) undersea natural gas pipeline.

The introduction of natural gas will strengthen energy security, support economic development, and enhance competitiveness, particularly in electricity generation, Yilmaz said.

Yilmaz said energy security is a key factor affecting economic stability, competitiveness, and development, adding that meeting the TRNC's energy needs is a priority for Türkiye. He said Ankara will continue supporting efforts to build a strong infrastructure and a competitive, sustainable economy in the TRNC.

"I firmly believe this step in the energy sector will be a historic milestone that will further strengthen the strong cooperation between our countries," he said.

Decades-long dispute

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece, and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot Administration entered the European Union in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.