For his part, Tom Barrack says that meeting addressed boosting partnership between Washington, Ankara, defining meeting with Fidan as 'productive'

Turkish foreign minister meets US envoy in Ankara For his part, Tom Barrack says that meeting addressed boosting partnership between Washington, Ankara, defining meeting with Fidan as 'productive'

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Monday with Tom Barrack, US ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy for Syria and Iraq, according to diplomatic sources.

The sources said the two met in the capital Ankara.

No further details were provided about the meeting by the Turkish diplomatic sources.

For his part, Barrack said that the meeting addressed boosting partnership between Washington and Ankara, defining the meeting with Fidan as “productive.”

"Productive discussion today with Turkish FM Hakan Fidan on the strength of the U.S.-Türkiye partnership and our shared interests in advancing regional stability, security, and prosperity," Barrack said through US-based social media company X.

He added that the US "values Türkiye's partnership as we continue working together on the challenges and opportunities ahead.