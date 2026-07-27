Tate brothers' lawyer accuses US authorities of 'weaponizing' legal process 'The process is the punishment' says Joseph McBride as defense seeks release of detained brothers

The lawyer for social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate accused on Monday US authorities of using the legal process against his clients as a form of punishment, as the brothers seek release from detention while fighting Britain’s extradition request.

The Tate brothers, who hold US and British citizenship, were arrested on July 18 are being held in a federal prison in Miami, as they challenge Britain’s efforts to extradite them to face charges of rape, assault and facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation. They have denied all allegations.

Speaking outside a federal courthouse in Miami, attorney Joseph McBride said the extradition proceedings had allowed authorities to deprive the brothers of their freedom before any conviction.

"We have often said that the process is the punishment. American citizens, in order for your freedom to be deprived, you have to be convicted in a court of law. There are certain exceptions. The extradition proceedings is one of them," McBride said.

He accused those pursuing legal action against the brothers of attempting to pressure them through prolonged proceedings.

"So the enemies of Andrew and Tristan Tate know this, and they are doing what they've always what they have always done, and they are weaponizing the court process and weaponizing the tension against them in order to get them to break," he said.

Arguing that continued detention could have a serious impact on the brothers, McBride said: "Because when you put innocent men or any man in solitary confinement at a certain period of time, they begin to deteriorate, they begin to decompensate, they begin to break down, and it's never ever good."

"We're going to do our best to get them out of solitary confinement. We're going to do our best to get them in front of the judge and make sure we have no doubts that this case will be handled here the right way," the lawyer added.

McBride also questioned the evidence behind the allegations against his clients, saying the defense believes the accusations lack sufficient support.

"So we feel good about where we're at, and unless they can provide corroboration with all these allegations that they've accused Andrew and Tristan of, then what they really have at the end of the day is a big bag of nothing."

Meanwhile, Andrew Tate raised concerns about his detention conditions in a post on US social media platform X on Sunday, claiming he was being held in a Special Housing Unit and that he has "nothing clean to drink."

"My only water comes from the shower, warm and from a brown and filthy faucet. It has given me persistent stomach problems," he said, reiterating his innocence and asked "Where are my rights?"