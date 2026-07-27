Protesters heckle Trump in Michigan over Epstein ties, AI data centers US president labels demonstrator a 'communist' as security removes activists opposing new federal infrastructure policies

US President Donald Trump was interrupted by multiple protesters on Monday while addressing a crowd at an automotive facility in Michigan.

During the event, one protestor shouted "pedophile protector!" apparently referring to the president's past ties with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump has long insisted he severed ties with Epstein long time ago, ceasing contact with him in early 2000’s.

Trump responded by labeling the individual a "communist" and dismissed the interruption. "We're running against communists now ... we're going to win very big."

He asserted that his political opponents want to "take your houses" and raise taxes to 80%, contrasting their platform with his administration’s historic tax cuts.

A second group of protesters unfurled a banner that read "Stop Data Centers" before being removed by security personnel. A recent executive order from the US president aimed at accelerating federal permitting for data center infrastructure to meet the massive power needs of AI.