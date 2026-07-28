UN chief calls for removal of remaining sanctions on Syria, substantial financial assistance for government

Guterres urges UN, international community to support Syria's internally displaced people UN chief calls for removal of remaining sanctions on Syria, substantial financial assistance for government

Syria must receive massive support from UN agencies and the international community to assist internally displaced people, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday.

In an interview with Syria’s Alikhbariah TV, Guterres pledged to do everything in his power to mobilize international support for the country.

“Resources must be mobilized to help the people and rebuild the country after 15 years of destruction,” he said.

He noted that thousands of displaced Syrians had returned to their areas and that the number of internally displaced people had begun to decline rapidly.

According to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), the number of internally displaced people in Syria fell from 7.4 million in 2024 to around 6 million at the end of 2025 as some returned to their areas to rebuild their lives.

Guterres described Syria as “a crossroads of civilizations” that had long been a center of civilization.

The UN chief said he was grateful for the hospitality shown by the Syrian people and government and was positively impressed by his discussions with President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.​​​​​​​

He said he had stayed away from Syria for 15 years because of the Assad regime’s brutal repression of Syrians, describing his return as a significant moment as the country moves in what he viewed as the right direction.

Guterres said he had great admiration for the generosity and resilience of the Syrian people.

He also recounted his visit to Sednaya prison, saying he was deeply affected by what he saw at the facility.

He called for special attention to support victims, their families and survivors.

He also called for the removal of the remaining sanctions on Syria and for substantial financial assistance for the government.

Turning to Israel’s actions in Syria, Guterres reaffirmed that the Golan is Syrian territory.

He accused Israel of repeatedly violating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and called on it to stop interfering in Syria.

He described Israeli violations as “unacceptable,” saying they were causing unnecessary suffering to the Syrian people in the region.

His remarks followed an official visit to Damascus, where he met with al-Sharaa, al-Shaibani and other officials. The three-day trip marked the first official visit to Syria by a UN chief in 17 years.

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