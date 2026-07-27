UK’s latest pledge includes drone technology sharing and continued pressure for peace talks with Ukraine at the table

Britain stands with Ukraine, new UK Premier Burnham assures Zelenskyy UK’s latest pledge includes drone technology sharing and continued pressure for peace talks with Ukraine at the table

New British Premier Andy Burnham on Monday reiterated the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine, telling President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "we've got your back."

Speaking alongside Zelenskyy at a naval base in the city of Portsmouth in what was his first bilateral meeting with a foreign leader, Burnham said the visit was intended to "send a very clear message" about the UK's continued backing for Ukraine against Russia.

"We are with Ukraine 100%. I am personally with you 100%, Mr. president, and I will honour every commitment this country has made to Ukraine in full," he said.

"To put it simply, Volodymyr, I want you to know that we've got your back. You can count on me and you can count on us. You can count on the UK, for as long as it takes."

Burnham also announced that the UK would share the intellectual property behind its new Stone Cloak electronic warfare system, allowing Ukraine to manufacture the technology at scale. Burnham said the system "will help them to hit their targets and help save Ukrainian lives."

The tablet-sized jammers are designed to prevent drones from being detected, and thousands have already been supplied to Ukrainian forces.

Downing Street said the technology would also be integrated into Britain's next generation of long-range weapons, including the government's low-cost cruise missile programme, Project Brakestop.

The two leaders also met more than 200 Ukrainian military personnel taking part in Exercise Sea Breeze, a UK-based maritime exercise aimed at improving warfighting capabilities and counter-mine operations in the Black Sea.

Burnham reiterated his support for efforts to secure peace, saying the UK would back Ukraine in achieving a "full and unconditional ceasefire."

"We will keep up the pressure, pushing for a ceasefire and a resumption of negotiations which must have Ukraine at the table and include a strong voice for Europe too," he said.

He also said he wants to visit Ukraine soon. "And this is going to be a close partnership. I intend to visit soon. And we will build this, and we will work through the different issues that President Zelenskyy has, many of which we've gone into today."