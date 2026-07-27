US restricts travel to occupied West Bank 'due to heightened security concerns' Embassy prohibits personal movement for government personnel amid surge in regional volatility and occupier violence

The US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday implemented temporary travel restrictions for its personnel and their families in the occupied West Bank, citing a precarious security environment.

The delegation underlined the "heightened security concerns and increased volatility" in the occupied territory as the reason to restrict personal travel there.

The directive, which remains in effect through at least Wednesday, urges individuals to remain aware of their surroundings and avoid all demonstrations or areas with heavy police activity.

The restriction follows a surge in violence by Israeli occupiers against Palestinian residents and property. Washington recently condemned violence by "any party" in the territory as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a "wide-scale military operation" in various villages.

The State Department told Anadolu that it maintains "regular dialogue with partners about improving stability" in the region.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have killed at least 1,182 Palestinians in the West Bank, injured thousands and detained around 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.

The UN considers the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, occupied Palestinian territory and says Israeli settlement activity there is illegal under international law.