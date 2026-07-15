Asaad al-Shaibani and Prince Faisal bin Farhan review cooperation and issues of mutual concern

Syrian, Saudi foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, regional developments in Riyadh Asaad al-Shaibani and Prince Faisal bin Farhan review cooperation and issues of mutual concern

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments, according to Syria’s Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the two officials reviewed ways to strengthen relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia and discussed the latest developments in the region as well as issues of mutual concern.

Shaibani arrived in the Saudi capital early Wednesday for talks with Saudi officials.

Saudi Arabia is among the main supporters of Syria’s new administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Relations between the two countries have gained political and economic momentum in recent months, including meetings and cooperation agreements in several fields.​​​​​​​

On Dec. 8, 2024, Syrian opposition groups overthrew the regime of Bashar Assad, who had ruled Syria since 2000 after inheriting power from his father Hafez Assad, who ruled from 1971 to 2000.