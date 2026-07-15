2nd day of talks concludes as part of 6th round of talks between Lebanon, Israel, following 5 rounds in US

Lebanese official says launch of ‘pilot areas’ to begin within days after Rome talks 2nd day of talks concludes as part of 6th round of talks between Lebanon, Israel, following 5 rounds in US

A senior Lebanese official said Wednesday that the implementation of the two pilot areas in southern Lebanon is expected to begin within days as the second day of Lebanon-Israel talks in Rome concluded, an official told Anadolu, requesting anonymity.

“The implementation of the two pilot areas would begin within days in response to a Lebanese request, stressing that progress had been made by the end of the Rome discussions,” the source said.

Earlier Wednesday, the second day of the Lebanese-Israeli negotiations held in the Italian capital concluded after discussions on several files raised between the two sides, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The talks focused particularly on issues related to the two “pilot areas,” NNA said.

No further details were immediately provided on the outcome of the session.

The Italian capital has been hosting a sixth round of direct negotiations since Tuesday, following five rounds in Washington, DC, that resulted in the signing of a framework agreement.

The US-sponsored framework deal signed on June 26 between Beirut and Tel Aviv provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory beginning with two “pilot areas.”

Earlier, a US State Department spokesperson also confirmed that the talks in Rome were “productive and held in a positive atmosphere.”

The agreement does not set a timetable for the withdrawal and links it to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, with specific reference to the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The Rome talks came as Israel continued its attacks in Lebanon, which have killed at least 4,324 people, injured 12,223, and displaced more than 1 million since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.​​​​​​​

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-24 war.​​​​​​​