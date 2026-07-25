Meeting between Ahmad al-Sharaa and Antonio Guterres held at People’s Palace in Damascus

Syrian president, UN chief discuss humanitarian cooperation, reconstruction Meeting between Ahmad al-Sharaa and Antonio Guterres held at People’s Palace in Damascus

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Damascus on Saturday to discuss strengthening cooperation between Syria and the UN, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The talks at the People’s Palace addressed cooperation in the humanitarian and development fields, as well as support for early recovery and reconstruction efforts.

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The two sides also stressed the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Guterres was accompanied by a UN delegation, while Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and other officials also attended the meeting.

The UN chief arrived in the Syrian capital for a three-day visit, and was received at Damascus International Airport by Shaibani.

“The UN stands with Syria at this pivotal moment & I appeal to the international community to spare no effort to support the people of Syria as well,” Guterres said earlier.

The visit marks the first by a UN secretary-general to Damascus since former UN chief Ban Ki-moon traveled to the Syrian capital in 2009.