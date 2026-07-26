More than 200 demonstrators rally against occupier violence as police detain protesters, Israeli media, organizers say

Israeli police arrest 9 protesters at Tel Aviv rally against occupier violence in West Bank More than 200 demonstrators rally against occupier violence as police detain protesters, Israeli media, organizers say

Israeli police arrested nine protesters Saturday during a demonstration in Tel Aviv against Israeli occupier violence in the occupied West Bank, according to media reports and protest organizers.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that police detained nine people among hundreds of demonstrators, alleging they had participated in an “illegal protest.”

It claimed the suspects blocked Kaplan Street in central Tel Aviv, disrupting traffic, and said the demonstration had been held without prior police authorization or coordination.

The Mothers Against Violence protest group, meanwhile, said more than 200 people took part in the demonstration.

The group accused police of using force against demonstrators and confirmed that nine protesters were arrested.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that police detained the nine demonstrators, saying they had protested against “the war,” without specifying which conflict.

The protest came one day after Israeli occupiers, backed by the army, attacked the Palestinian town of Tell near Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, killing four Palestinians. Two Israelis were also killed in a shooting during the confrontation, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

Israeli forces imposed a siege on Nablus and surrounding towns following the violence, carried out mass arrest raids, and announced preparations for a wide-scale military operation across the occupied West Bank.

An Anadolu tally based on official Palestinian data and field reports indicates that Israeli forces arrested 75 Palestinians and injured eight Saturday during raids and attacks across 22 towns and villages in seven governorates.

Since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, at least 1,182 Palestinians have been killed, 13,000 injured and nearly 24,000 arrested in the occupied West Bank, according to official Palestinian figures.