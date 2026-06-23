Morning Briefing: June 23, 2026

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Tuesday, including the US launching a “monitoring mechanism” to track fighting in Lebanon, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announcing his resignation amid mounting pressure following poor results in last month's local elections, and US Vice President JD Vance reiterating his claim that Iran has agreed to allow nuclear inspectors back into the country, while Tehran denied making any new commitments on its nuclear program.

TOP STORIES

US launches 'monitoring mechanism' to track fighting in Lebanon

The US has launched a monitoring mechanism through its military's Central Command (CENTCOM) to track fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon in "real time," a US official said.

"Our shared goal is to end the cycle of violence for good. We are enabling Israel and Lebanon to negotiate as two sovereign states and to find a way to have peace and security. The talks will continue to advance a comprehensive peace and security agreement between the two countries," a US official said in a statement to reporters.

The CENTCOM mechanism was set up following calls by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held Friday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun about "solidifying the ceasefire and future talks," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Further details will be available soon," said the official, as Israeli and Lebanese officials will be in Washington from June 23-25 to continue direct talks mediated by the US.

British Premier Starmer announces resignation amid mounting pressure over election results

Keir Starmer announced his resignation as UK prime minister and Labour Party leader amid mounting pressure following poor results in last month's local elections.

"I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision," Starmer announced in a statement outside 10 Downing Street, his official residence.

He noted that his resignation came in response to his party's question on whether he is "best placed" to lead them into the next general election.

Starmer noted that he will ask the National Executive Committee of his party to set out a timetable with nominations opening on July 9 and completed by the summer recess. Meanwhile, Andy Burnham has announced that he will run for Labour leader, setting up what could become a rapid contest for the party and the UK’s premiership.

Vance reiterates claim Iran agreed to nuclear inspections, Tehran denies

US Vice President JD Vance reiterated his claim that Iran has agreed to allow nuclear inspectors back into the country, while Tehran denied making any new commitments on its nuclear program.

“We have the Iranians allowing weapons inspectors, nuclear inspectors into their country for the first time in a long time. We're obviously going to bolster that inspection regime to make sure they can never have a nuclear weapon,” Vance told reporters before departing Switzerland after talks with Iranian officials.

Vance said the new round of negotiations in Burgenstock laid “a foundation for what could be a truly transformed Middle East,” while stressing that a final agreement has not yet been reached.

Technical-level discussions between US and Iranian teams will continue in the coming days, with both sides remaining engaged in Switzerland.

“We continue to make progress on these technical negotiations. We left a lot of our team, the Iranians left a lot of their team at the resort there to keep on working,” Vance said.

NEWS IN BRIEF

The US informed Israel that an authorization allowing Tel Aviv "to operate without restriction" in Lebanon had ended, Channel 13 reported, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official.

Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher said a police officer and a civilian were killed and the suspect was "neutralized" in a shooting in the city's Cote-des-Neiges borough, calling it "one of the very worst nightmares" of his tenure.

The Arab League appointed former Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy as a new secretary-general.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf arrived in Oman alongside top diplomat Abbas Araghchi for talks on new arrangements concerning the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran is not obligated to purchase agricultural products from the United States under existing agreements, the country’s Central Bank governor said.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki will arrive in Türkiye for a two-day official visit, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said.

US President Donald Trump said that Iran will accept major weapons inspections as part of efforts to ensure what he described as “nuclear honesty” in the future.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi spoke over the phone and discussed bilateral relations between their countries as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

US Vice President JD Vance said negotiations with Iran at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland had made significant progress, adding that the parties had laid a "very good foundation" for reaching a final agreement.

The United Nations said that its peacekeepers in Lebanon have detected no trajectories or interceptions since Sunday, welcoming a "reduction of hostilities" following days of intense escalation since March.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain this week to discuss regional security following a memorandum of understanding reached between the US and Iran, the State Department announced.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara’s international visibility will increase significantly with upcoming NATO and Turkic States summits, positioning the capital as a global diplomatic hub.

At least five people were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian city of Voronezh, regional Governor Alexander Gusev said.

SPORTS

Messi sets World Cup scoring record with 18th tournament goal

Lionel Messi became the outright leading scorer in World Cup history with his 18th tournament goal after scoring twice in reigning champion Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria.

Messi opened the scoring in the 38th minute after failing to convert an early penalty, with his left-footed attempt in the ninth minute drifting just wide of the right post.

The Argentina captain sealed the win deep into stoppage time, netting his second goal in the fifth minute of added time (90+5) to extend his all-time World Cup scoring record to 18 goals.

The brace also extended Messi's scoring run to six consecutive World Cup matches, equaling an achievement previously reached by France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho.

France ease to 3-0 win over Iraq after long weather delay

France’s 2026 World Cup clash with Iraq finally resumed after a weather suspension lasting more than two hours in Philadelphia following lightning activity near the stadium.

FIFA halted play at the end of the first half due to safety concerns as storms approached the area. The match eventually restarted once conditions were deemed safe.

When play resumed, France maintained their dominance, taking a 3-0 lead over Iraq. Kylian Mbappe scored twice — once before the delay and once after — while Ousmane Dembele added a third goal to extend the advantage.

Mbappe has now scored 16 World Cup goals, meaning he is two short of the new all-time record of 18 set by Argentina's Lionel Messi earlier Monday.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Oil prices drop over 3.5% as US authorizes 60-day general license for Iranian oil production

Brent crude oil fell around 3.5% to around $77.70 per barrel, trading near its lowest level since early March, as easing geopolitical tensions and a temporary US license for Iranian oil sales supported expectations of a gradual recovery in Gulf supply flows.

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued Iran General License X, authorizing transactions related to the production, sale, delivery or offloading of Iranian-origin crude oil, petrochemical products and petroleum products through Aug. 21.

US Treasury issues 60-day license for Iranian oil as part of emerging nuclear framework

The US Treasury Department has issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil as part of an emerging nuclear framework, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced.

