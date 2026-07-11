Malaysia's Barisan Nasional secures majority in Johor state election

Malaysia's Barisan Nasional coalition on Saturday secured a majority to form the next government in the southern state of Johor, according to official results.

The coalition won 48 out of the 56 seats, well past the 29-seat threshold needed to form the state administration, according to the state-run Bernama news agency.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan coalition won only eight seats.

Johor Barisan Nasional chief Onn Hafiz Ghazi thanked voters for reelecting the coalition, pledging to serve regardless of race or political affiliation, according to The Malay Mail.

"Now is the time to build Johor together," he said.

Polling closed in Malaysia's Johor state election at 6 pm local time (1000GMT) across 1,076 centers. Vote counting began immediately after.

More than 1.8 million people, or 68.73% of registered voters, had cast their ballots.

A total of 172 candidates competed for 56 seats in the 16th Johor State Legislative Assembly.