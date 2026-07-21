Vessel struck by unknown projectile off UAE coast, steering gear damaged: UKMTO Crew reported safe after incident 17 nautical miles east of Dibba, British maritime agency says

A vessel was struck by an unknown projectile Tuesday about 17 nautical miles east of Dibba in the United Arab Emirates, damaging its steering gear, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said.

It said all crew members were safe and that the incident had no environmental impact.

UKMTO said the incident was being investigated by authorities, and advised vessels in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

​​​​​​​Regional tensions have escalated since last week amid an exchange of attacks between the US and Iran. The escalation comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.