Foreign Ministry says freedom of navigation in international waterways is core principle of international law

Qatar condemns Houthi remarks accusing Saudi Arabia of siege on Yemen Foreign Ministry says freedom of navigation in international waterways is core principle of international law

Qatar on Tuesday strongly condemned remarks by the Houthi military spokesman accusing Saudi Arabia of imposing a siege on Yemen and obstructing maritime navigation.

In a statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry called on the international community to uphold relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216 on Yemen and Resolution 2722 concerning freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

Freedom of navigation in international waterways is a fundamental principle of international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the ministry said.

Qatar also reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for all measures taken by the kingdom to preserve its sovereignty and security.

Saudi Arabia’s security is an integral part of Qatar’s security and that of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, it added.

The statement came a day after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vowed a “firm and forceful” response to threats by the Houthi group against commercial shipping and announced measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Last week, the Houthi group accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out an airstrike on Sanaa airport and launched missiles toward Saudi territory, ending years of relative calm.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government claimed responsibility for the airport strike, saying it targeted the runway to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing.