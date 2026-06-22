Iranian and US delegations have also worked through 'deconfliction mechanisms and enforcing the ceasefire in southern Lebanon,' sources say

US-Iranian talks in Switzerland expected to continue Iranian and US delegations have also worked through 'deconfliction mechanisms and enforcing the ceasefire in southern Lebanon,' sources say

The Iranian delegation in high-level US-Iran talks in Switzerland remained at the negotiating venue early Monday as American officials prepared to continue deliberations, according to a senior US diplomat.

US Vice President JD Vance touched down around 6 a.m. local time (0400GMT) on Sunday and the American delegation had been engaged in constant meetings and negotiations since then.

Contrary to what the diplomat described as “rampant false reporting,” the Iranians were still at the venue and discussions remained ongoing.

The talks have focused on several urgent regional and nuclear issues, including Iran’s recent messaging on the Strait of Hormuz.

Meetings have included “clarifying some of the confusing messaging from Iran on the strait and building deconfliction mechanisms to ensure the strait will remain fully open,” the diplomat said.

The delegations have also worked through “deconfliction mechanisms and enforcing the ceasefire in southern Lebanon,” the diplomat added.

According to the source, negotiators have held “robust discussions on all elements of the nuclear deal.”

The source said officials plan to continue working through those issues and use Monday’s talks as a foundation for further technical negotiations.

“We plan to continue working through each of these issues and using today’s work as a starting point for ongoing technical talks going forward,” the diplomat said.

The press pool has not been given any additional information about the substance of the talks or Vance’s plans for Tuesday.

Further updates are expected as they become available.

