Delegation had been scheduled to travel to Ramallah after being invited by Palestinian side, says Foreign Ministry

Greece expresses concern over Israel’s deportation of trade union delegation Delegation had been scheduled to travel to Ramallah after being invited by Palestinian side, says Foreign Ministry

Greece’s Foreign Ministry expressed concern late Sunday after Israeli authorities denied entry to a Greek trade union delegation traveling to the West Bank and subsequently deported the group.

The delegation, made up of Greek citizens representing trade unions, had been invited by the Palestinian side and was heading to Ramallah, the ministry said in a statement.

“We express our concern over the Israeli authorities’ denial of entry and the deportation of Greek citizens, representatives of trade unions, whose final destination was Ramallah, after being invited by the Palestinian side,” it said.

The ministry said the Greek citizens had complied with entry procedures and had informed authorities of the purpose of their visit.

“The Greek citizens involved had met all entry requirements into the country and had declared the purpose of their visit to the authorities,” the statement added.

The ministry did not provide further details on the circumstances of the denial of entry or the deportation.

