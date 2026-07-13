'Last night's strikes degraded Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial shipping,' says US military

US forces strike Iranian naval base with sea drones for first time: CENTCOM 'Last night's strikes degraded Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial shipping,' says US military

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday that its forces struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran using unmanned surface vessels for the first time in combat operations.

"Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran," CENTCOM said in a post on US social media platform X.

"Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea drones in combat operations."

"Last night's strikes degraded Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial shipping," it added.

CENTCOM also shared footage of the drone attack on the naval base.

It comes amid ongoing military escalation between Washington and Tehran across the Gulf region, even as diplomatic efforts continue to ease tensions.