China’s exports post stronger-than-expected 27% rise in June Strong semiconductor and battery shipments support growth, while imports rise 36%, trade surplus reaches $125.6B

China’s exports recorded strong growth in June, supported by demand for artificial intelligence-related products, data released Tuesday by the country's General Administration of Customs showed.

Exports rose 27% year-on-year to $412.39 billion last month.

The increase exceeded market expectations for growth of 18.2%.

Imports climbed 36% from a year earlier to $286.76 billion, also surpassing projections of a 24% rise.

China consequently posted a trade surplus of $125.62 billion in June, widening from $105.43 billion in May.

During the first half of 2026, exports increased 17.6% year-on-year, while imports grew 26.6%.

Wang Jun, vice-minister of the General Administration of Customs, said the fundamental reason for export growth was the close alignment of Chinese manufacturing with different forms of global demand.

Demand for products linked to artificial intelligence, including semiconductors and batteries, contributed to the increase, while the stability of Chinese supply chains amid the war in Iran also supported shipments.

Higher commodity prices caused by the conflict contributed to the sharp increase in the value of imports.

China’s exports to the US rose 13.9% year-on-year in June, partly reflecting a low comparison base from the same month last year.

Shipments to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations increased 34.6%, while exports to the EU grew 18.5%.