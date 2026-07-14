Renewed US-Iran strikes bring Strait of Hormuz tanker traffic close to a halt Only 2 tankers complete crossings in past 24 hours, while 2 LPG carriers approach critical energy waterway

Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowed to a near standstill over the past 24 hours as renewed US-Iran strikes and attacks on commercial vessels heightened security concerns in the strategic waterway.

MarineTraffic data reviewed by Anadolu showed that only two tankers completed passages through the strait in the 24 hours up to 0625GMT Tuesday.

The vessels were the oil and chemical tankers Seafaith and Niki.

The actual number of crossings may be higher, as vessels can switch off their Automatic Identification System transponders to conceal their positions.

Meanwhile, the LPG tankers Monarch and Danuta I were approaching the strait and appeared poised to cross but had not yet completed their passages.

The limited activity reflected growing caution among shipowners and operators following renewed military escalation around the waterway.

According to reports, the US carried out strikes on Iranian coastal and military targets, while Iran attacked two UAE-linked oil tankers in retaliation, killing one crew member and injuring others.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council condemned attacks on civilian commercial vessels in and around the strait and called for de-escalation, stressing that transit should remain unimpeded and free of tolls or charges.

The IMO said it had recorded 53 confirmed maritime incidents in the region and 14 seafarer deaths as of Monday.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy corridors. Around 20 million barrels of oil per day passed through the waterway in 2024, equivalent to about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption.