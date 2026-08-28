Emergency services respond at Big Church Festival as day visitors told to leave site

6 injured after sign falls at Christian festival in West Sussex Emergency services respond at Big Church Festival as day visitors told to leave site

Six people were injured Friday after a sign reportedly fell at the Big Church Festival in West Sussex, prompting a major emergency response.

Emergency services were called to Wiston Park, near Steyning, at about 3.38 pm local time (1438GMT), Sussex Police said.

The force said officers remained at the scene and were assisting other emergency services.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service said ambulance crews, critical care paramedics and specialist response teams were deployed, with six patients confirmed so far.

Day visitors were also told to leave the festival site following the incident.

It remains unclear whether performances scheduled for Saturday will go ahead.

Sussex Police said it received reports that a sign had fallen and injured several people at the site.

The ambulance service said it would provide further updates as more information became available.

No further details about the nature or severity of the injuries were immediately available.