Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi ballistic missiles amid Yemen tensions

Saudi air defenses on Monday intercepted ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group from Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government said.

The missiles targeted Saudi Arabia's southern region, coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said on the US social media company X.

The attack came hours after Yemen's Defense Ministry said its forces struck the Sanaa airport runway after the Houthis prevented Yemeni flights from landing and allowed an Iranian plane to land “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”​​​​​​​

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree vowed that the strike “will not pass without retaliation and punishment.”

Saree accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out the strike on Sanaa airport and declared that it ended the de-escalation and ceasefire agreement with the Yemeni government.

There was no comment from the Saudi authorities on the Houthi accusation.