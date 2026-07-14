Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: July 14, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Tuesday, including the US targeting southern Iran for the 3rd consecutive day of military action, Yemeni strikes hitting Houthi-held Sanaa airport to block an Iranian plane, and US President Donald Trump announcing "Iranian blockade" and proposing a 20% Hormuz cargo fee.

TOP STORIES

US strikes southern Iran for 3rd consecutive day of military action

US forces struck targets in southern Iran early Tuesday, marking the third consecutive day of military operations as Washington continued its campaign against the country.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported explosions in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, as well as six explosions on Kish Island and additional blasts on Qeshm Island.

Mehr News Agency later reported a powerful explosion in the southern city of Bushehr.

The agency, citing an official in Iran’s Khuzestan province, also said four people were injured in US strikes on areas in the southwestern city of Omidiyeh.

Iran said Tuesday that the US military encouraged two supertankers to use an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz before the vessels were hit and disabled.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said in a statement that US forces had urged several vessels to attempt passage through what it described as an illegal route in the strategic waterway.

Yemeni strikes hit Houthi-held Sanaa airport to block Iranian plane: Defense Ministry

Yemeni forces struck a runway at Houthi-controlled Sanaa International Airport to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing, Yemen’s Defense Ministry said Monday.

A ministry statement carried by the official news agency Saba said the Houthis prevented Yemeni flights from landing at Sanaa airport and allowed the Iranian plane to land “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”

“As a result, the airport runway was targeted,” the ministry added.​​​​​​​ The ministry had earlier called for the evacuation of Sanaa airport, warning civilians to stay away from the area.

In response, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree vowed in a post through the US social media company X that the strike “will not pass without retaliation and punishment.”

Trump announces ‘Iranian blockade,’ proposes 20% Hormuz cargo fee

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington was reinstating what he called an “Iranian blockade” and proposed charging a 20% fee on cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for US protection of the strategic waterway.

"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait."

Trump said the US would provide security for the waterway and seek reimbursement from cargo operators. He said the implementation would begin immediately.

Iran's military said on Monday it “does not and will not allow” the US to "interfere" in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

​​​​​​​

NEWS IN BRIEF

The US announced a campaign Monday aimed at dismantling what the Trump administration described as a threat by the International Criminal Court to US sovereignty, including possible new sanctions, visa restrictions, and diplomatic pressure on allies.

Türkiye will mark on Wednesday the 10th anniversary of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt carried out by members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which left 253 people dead and sought to overthrow the country's democratic order.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fatally shot a man during an enforcement operation in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday morning after the driver allegedly attempted to flee a vehicle stop, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

US President Trump said Monday that American forces were destroying Iran's military capabilities related to the Strait of Hormuz and reinstating a blockade targeting the country while insisting that a diplomatic agreement with Tehran remains possible despite the escalating conflict.

Israel signed an 8.5 billion-shekel ($2.3 billion) framework agreement to expand illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, including the construction of 12,000 new housing units and major infrastructure projects, according to Israeli media.

Jordan's Armed Forces intercepted and shot down four missiles that entered the kingdom's airspace from Iran early Tuesday, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) said.

US President Donald Trump said he will deliver an address to the nation Thursday evening.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt attacks on Ukraine and return to the negotiating table to end the war.

The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on nine individuals and four entities it accused of contributing to Russia-linked cyber activities targeting the bloc, its member states, and international partners.

Azerbaijan is considering a full withdrawal from the Council of Europe, President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday, accusing European institutions of bias against his country.

One crew member was killed and eight others were injured, including four seriously, after two United Arab Emirates tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters, the UAE Defense Ministry said early Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Türkiye is doing and will do everything necessary to prevent a recurrence of suffering like the Srebrenica genocide.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Monday warned of the danger of broader conflict amid tensions over Yemeni airspace and airports.

Bangladesh has canceled leave for health workers, including doctors, as floods that began last week hit 11 districts and killed 54 people across the country, authorities said Monday.

At least four people were killed and 14 others injured in separate US strikes across southwestern and central Iran on Monday, according to Iranian officials.

France battled a major wildfire near Paris on Monday as a prolonged heatwave continued across much of the country, forcing evacuations near the Fontainebleau forest, broadcaster BFM TV reported.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Algeria records highest-ever power demand amid scorching heat wave

Algeria recorded its highest-ever electricity demand Monday as a scorching heat wave gripped much of the country, with consumption reaching a record 21,870 megawatts, said the state-owned electricity and gas utility Sonelgaz.

In a statement, Sonelgaz said the new peak surpassed Sunday’s record of 21,120 megawatts by 750 megawatts and exceeded the previous all-time high of 20,628 megawatts recorded in July 2025.

Volkswagen CEO confirms up to 50,000 more jobs could be cut

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume has told employees that the German automaker may need to eliminate as many as 50,000 additional jobs worldwide if it fails to reduce overhead costs that remain far above those of its competitors, the media reported on Monday.

In an internal interview posted on the company’s intranet, Blume said administrative and support functions at Volkswagen are still roughly 20% more expensive than at comparable automakers, German weekly Der Spiegel reported. He warned that failure to close that gap could theoretically lead to the steep additional cuts, though he noted the final number could be lower if other labor-cost reductions are achieved.

SPORTS

Ex-Spanish premier's remarks on French players’ origins spark row ahead of World Cup semifinal

Remarks by former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy about the migrant backgrounds of players in France's national football team have sparked a political row ahead of the countries' World Cup semifinal.

Rajoy, who served as Spain's prime minister from 2011 to 2018, made the comments in a column published by the Spanish newspaper El Debate after Spain advanced to the semifinals.

Referring to France's footballing record and its position at the top of the FIFA rankings, Rajoy described the squad as "a top-level team, even though it is not made up of Frenchmen," apparently referring to the family origins of several players.

Turkish tennis star Zeynep Sonmez breaks into WTA top 50

Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sonmez has reached a career-high by becoming the first Turkish player to break into the top 50 of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings.

The latest WTA rankings, released Monday, saw the 24-year-old climb three places from No. 51 to No. 48, extending her record as the highest-ranked Turkish player in WTA history.

Sonmez's latest milestone comes after a breakthrough season in which she established herself on the WTA Tour with a string of strong performances against higher-ranked opponents.