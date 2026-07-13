‘Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER,’ Abbas Araghchi says

Iran says it will remain ‘guardian’ of Hormuz strait after Trump’s threat to impose fees ‘Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER,’ Abbas Araghchi says

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday Tehran will remain the “guardian” of the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose fees on shipping in the strategic waterway.

"POTUS (president of the US) is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service,” Araghchi said on the US social media company X.

"Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER," he added.

Trump said early Monday that the US will blockade Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and will charge ships a 20% toll for a safe passage.

"20% is of course too much. We will be fair," Araghchi said.

Tensions escalated between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.