UNIFIL says hundreds of thousands displaced amid Israeli ceasefire violations. with 670 projectiles fired Wednesday, ‘the highest level since 17 April’

UN Interim Force concerned about escalation in southern Lebanon UNIFIL says hundreds of thousands displaced amid Israeli ceasefire violations. with 670 projectiles fired Wednesday, ‘the highest level since 17 April’

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon expressed deep concern Thursday about escalating violence in southern Lebanon, saying hundreds of thousands have been displaced amid the conflict that is causing deaths, injuries and widespread destruction.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said the situation is “further undermining stability in the area,” while civilians continue to bear “the heaviest impact” of the hostilities.

UNIFIL said “hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee their homes, often at very short notice.”

The mission added that damage to homes, roads and essential infrastructure is “severely affecting daily life and recovery efforts.”​​​​​​​

UNIFIL also said that 670 projectiles were fired Wednesday, describing it as “the highest level since 17 April,” without specifying which side launched the projectiles.

The mission continues to engage with the parties “to help reduce tensions” and remind them of their obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Israeli strikes killed at least 15 people, including children, across southern Lebanon on Thursday amid continued violations of a ceasefire agreement, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency and the Health Ministry.

Hezbollah announced Wednesday that it carried out 37 attacks targeting Israeli forces and military positions in southern Lebanon and northern Israel in the last 24 hours, saying the operations were conducted in defense of Lebanon and in response to Israeli ceasefire violations.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting an expanded offensive on Lebanon, killing more than 3,200 people, injuring over 9,600 and displacing north of 1.6 million, according to official figures.

The Israeli army has continued daily attacks despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect April 17, and later extended to early July.